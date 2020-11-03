Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

After First Quarter, North Carolina Public Schools Continue To Adapt To COVID-19

A student and teacher, both wearing masks, sit in front of a laptop in a classroom
Piney Creek School
/
Facebook
Piney Creek School students and teachers returned to in-person learning in August under Plan B.

Report cards have been distributed for the first time in the 2020-21 school year, and in many school districts across the state, students have yet to set foot inside a traditional classroom. 

Among those who have returned, positive COVID-19 cases are a constant possibility. We’ll hear more about how students, families and educators continue to face challenges and discover unique benefits to their school districts’ decisions on COVID-19. Host Frank Stasio talks to Julie Pittman, NC Education Outreach Manager of No Kid Hungry North Carolina and mother of twin sixth graders in Rutherford County; and Maggie Simpson Murphy, teacher at Piney Creek School in Alleghany County. Then he is joined by WUNC reporter Liz Schlemmer to hear about the experiences of teachers who wanted to teach remotely but were denied their requests.

Stacia Brown
Stacia Brown comes to WUNC from Washington, DC, where she was a producer for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A. She’s the creator and host of two podcasts, The Rise of Charm City and Hope Chest. Her audio projects have been featured on Scene on Radio, a podcast of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University; BBC 4’s Short Cuts; and American Public Radio’s Terrible, Thanks for Asking.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
