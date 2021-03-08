-
Report cards have been distributed for the first time in the 2020-21 school year, and in many school districts across the state, students have yet to set…
More than 60% of North Carolina’s student population attends school in a district that started the fall quarter with remote-only instruction. But some…
In the 1990s, Tabari Wallace aspired to a career in the NFL. But during high school, he became a teen father and also found himself overlooked for college…
This week in state politics: More remote learning became a reality this week when Gov. Roy Cooper announced North Carolina public schools will not return…
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a couple of tough calls this week in the face of increasing frustration with social distancing restrictions.He…
Even low levels of lead can cause harm to children, but 22 states, including North Carolina, don’t require schools and day cares to test the levels of…
A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is rolling out a bill that would require school districts and child care facilities to conduct routine testing of…
Note: This segment is a rebroadcast from January 16, 2018. A study from the Public School Forum of North Carolina confirms a large and growing gap in…