The State of Things

Scandal, Sickness & Secrecy — NC Election Updates

Headshots of both candidates side-by-side
Candidates' websites
/

If you had trouble keeping up with news over the weekend, you are not alone. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admitted to extramarital sexting, while his opponent, Republican incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis tested positive for the coronavirus. Not in the top headlines: the latest in the most competitive races for State Senate seats.

Republicans currently hold a majority, with 29 out of the 50 seats. State Senate Districts 9, 24 and 31 are toss-ups and could prove the tipping point for breaking a gridlocked state government that was unable to pass a budget in 2020. What are the issues at stake in New Hanover, Alamance and Yadkin counties? Host Frank Stasio discusses the candidates, policies and accusations with WUNC’s Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii.

