More than a third of registered voters in the U.S. have already cast their ballots. North Carolina saw visits from the president and vice president this…
If you had trouble keeping up with news over the weekend, you are not alone. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admitted to extramarital…
North Carolina's ballot stretches well beyond the top of the ticket. One big question looming in 2020 is whether Democrats will regain control of at least…
As the Republican leader of the state Senate, Phil Berger is the most powerful man in North Carolina politics. For weeks, he's been pushing for random…
The North Carolina House and Senate have approved new plans for dozens of district boundaries. The vote comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling…
The North Carolina Senate released their $22.9 billion spending plan earlier this week. The budget has significant implications for the state’s education…
The state Senate is pushing a proposal that would close all of Duke Energy’s coal ash ponds in North Carolina. The plan lays out a timeline for Duke…