Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Will Other UNC System Schools Follow UNC-Chapel Hill's Sudden Move Online?

A photo of a tunnel at the Coker Arboretum in Chapel Hill.
Ildar Sagdejev
/
Wikimedia Commons

A week after students returned for a combination of in-person and online classes, leadership at UNC-Chapel Hill moved to fully online learning in response to a surge of COVID-19 on campus. The positive testing rate among students rose from 2.8% in the week of Aug. 3 to Aug. 9 to 13.6% in the week of Aug. 10 to Aug. 16. 130 positive cases were reported during that period.

Host Frank Stasio talks about how the sudden decision is affecting students at UNC system’s flagship campus with Praveena Somasundaram, a senior writer for The Daily Tar Heel. Blue Ridge Public Radio reporter Lilly Knoepp also joins the program to discuss differences in testing rates and resources between the flagship campus and UNC system schools in the Western part of the state.

As of Tuesday morning, most campuses are reporting fewer than 10 active or recent cases of COVID-19. The exceptions are UNC Pembroke, with 25 active student cases; East Carolina University with 29 positive student health cases last week; and Appalachian State University with 47 active student cases. However, not all UNC System schools report the same way, and several schools say they are only counting cases caught at Student Health Services.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPraveena SomasundaramLilly KnoeppUNC-Chapel HillUNC SystemCOVID-19NC Coronavirus UpdatesHigher Education
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories