Ways & Means Presents: Green Ideas

North Carolina is home to some of the best public policy minds in the nation. The Ways & Means podcast highlights faculty research at one of the state’s top programs: Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy.

Each episode explores how to improve society and find solutions to some of the biggest issues of the day like access to guns, hospice care and early childhood development. The State of Things is pairing up with Ways & Means to bring you four special episodes over the next month. Today’s focus: climate change.

''Among Republican parents, when their parental identity was primed before they received [a climate crisis] message, [they] were actually more likely to be concerned about climate change.''

Journalist Emily Hanford introduces us to a special effort to investigate what motivates commuters to leave their cars behind and take a bus or ride a bike to work. Plus, hear about some surprising forces that can get people to change their mind about climate science, and stories of researchers investigating a method of creating power from fast moving streams in Nepal.

Part One: Commuting in Durham

A government innovation team in Durham, North Carolina recently tested several ideas to reduce carbon emissions in commutes with real workers.

Part Two: Parenthood and Climate Change

Former Republican Congressman Bob Inglis talks about his change in attitude toward climate change and Duke professor Megan Mullin and PhD candidate Emily Pechar discuss their research around the topic.

Part Three: Generating Power in Nepal

Researchers are investigating a method of creating power from fast moving streams in Nepal. Sometimes these micro-hydro minigrids work and sometimes they don’t and the researchers want to know why.

