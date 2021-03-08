Sanford School of Public Policy

-
Could American democracy be better? It is a big and existential question that is now even more pressing as many watch their friends, neighbors and loved…
North Carolina is home to some of the best public policy minds in the nation. The Ways & Means podcast highlights faculty research at one of the state’s…
For the first time since the early 1900s, more Americans are dying at home rather than in hospitals, a trend that reflects more hospice care and progress…
Although the majority of Americans support paid family leave, only 12 percent of North Carolina workers benefit from it. Employees are able to take unpaid…
There were breakthroughs on several seemingly impossible conflicts in the 20th century: the Cold War came to a close; apartheid ended in South Africa;…
Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez took the helm of the Democratic National Committee in early 2017 when its reputation was in tatters. The…