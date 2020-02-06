Pirate Nation in Eye of Another Storm

Infighting among the East Carolina University Board of Trustees has spilled out into the public realm once again. In the latest scandal, two trustees, Robert Moore and Phil Lewis, are accused of trying to convince a student to run for ECU student body president so they could ensure a voting majority on their board.

A governing committee of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors met Wednesday to discuss the charges against Moore and Lewis. They decided not to take any action, but the complaints will go before the full UNC Board of Governors on Friday. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Bobby Burns, executive editor at The Daily Reflector in Greenville, North Carolina about the latest charges and the history of bad blood on the board.



