Producer Grant Holub-Moorman Celebrates The State Of Things In 2019

The newest team member for WUNC’s daily talk show also produced the program’s first episode of the Embodied series, which explores topics related to sex, relationships and health. The series is hosted by Anita Rao and launched in July with an hour-long conversation about changing landscape of sexual education in North Carolina. Since then, the team has crafted weekly episodes for the series, featuring conversations ranging from fecal bio-art to intimacy through the ages.

Holub-Moorman also shares other favorite shows of the year, including discussions about the legacy of the Tuscarora War; rebuilding Ocracoke Island after Hurricane Dorian and how radio can compete with on-demand listening.

Highliting some of his favorite local musicians that joined The State of Things, he takes us behind the scenes of their live performances in the WUNC studios. Sharing memories listening to the show as a kid growing up in Chapel Hill, Holub-Moorman looks back on the year with host Frank Stasio.

Listen to the full episodes of Grant Holub-Moorman’s favorite picks: