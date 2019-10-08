Related Program: 
The State of Things

Unlearning Colonial North Carolina

    The Tuscarora War was the result of decades of settler encroachment on Tuscarora land. Other Native groups reinforced colonial forces in the war and took Tuscarora slaves back to their homelands.
Even before the Lost Colony, great waves of emigration and migration were reshaping the region now known as North Carolina. As foreign empires invaded the land, new alliances and identities formed between the Tuscarora People along the coast and freed West Africans and Caribean Natives.

War and genocide scattered the Tuscarora survivors. Many were also integrated into other Native tribes through kidnapping and enslavement. Despite the mass exodus from Eastern North Carolina, Tuscarora cuisine and spirituality persist through descendants still in the region today.

To better understand the early formation of North Carolina identities, host Frank Stasio speaks with Arwin Smallwood, professor and chair of the department of history and political science at North Carolina A&T State University. Smallwood will host a discussion on early racial blending at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 on the grounds of Ayr Mount as part of the Outlandish Hillsborough Festival.
 

