Digging Through The New Silent Sam Documents

New documents released from the University of North Carolina System reveal some of what happened behind closed doors as UNC Board of Governors negotiated its $2.5 million settlement with the North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans over the controversial Silent Sam statue.

The documents outline the timeline of negotiations, including an initial message from the Confederate group to the UNC System back in February — nine months before the Board of Governors notified the North Carolina Attorney General that they wanted to negotiate with the group. The documents also shed light on an additional payment of $74,999 to the Confederal group in exchange for not displaying flags and banners on campus.

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC daily new producer Will Michaels about what the documents show and what questions they leave unanswered.

