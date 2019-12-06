Bringing The World Home To You

The Political Junkie: Tillis Loses Primary Challenger & New Maps Unsettle NC Republican Incumbents

Map showing the new congressional districs in NC.
ILLUSTRATION BY FIVETHIRTYEIGHT / NORTH CAROLINA GENERAL ASSEMBLY
/
The new 2020 congressional map excised rural portions of District 2 and 6, which are expected to unseat their Republican incumbents.

Now that incumbent North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis lost his Republican primary challenger Garland Tucker, will he stick close to President Trump or try to appease centrists in the state? Political Junkie Ken Rudin analyzes Tillis’ strategy with host Frank Stasio.

They also talk about new potential primary challenges in the Senate race, including Greensboro Republican Rep. Mark Walker who is considering other political jobs now that his redrawn Congressional district is friendlier to Democrats. Meanwhile, what do the shake-ups in the pool of Democratic presidential candidates mean for the party’s political pendulum? Does California Sen. Kamala Harris’ departure indicate disdain for a woman president or candidate of color, or is it simply a cautionary tale of campaign discord? Rudin and Stasio look at the latest news in the 2020 race, including polling showing former Vice President Joe Biden often in the lead while centrists Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg remain poised to claim the moderate mantle. 
 

The State of Things Political Junkie Thom Tillis Mark Walker 2020 Presidential Election North Carolina Congressional maps Ken Rudin
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
