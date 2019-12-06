Bringing The World Home To You

The Changing Of The Guard In Raleigh: Nancy McFarlane On Her Time As Mayor

McFarlane with her family and Obama.
Courtesy of Nancy McFarlane
Former Mayor of Raleigh Nancy McFarlane with former President Barack Obama and her daugter, Katie, and granddaughter.

Nancy McFarlane has seen a lot of changes in Raleigh in her 12 years on the City Council. She was first elected in 2007, just before the recession slowed growth around the nation.

Many considered McFarlane to be a neighborhood activist when she first joined the City Council. After serving two terms, she ran for mayor, and in 2011 she became the second woman in Raleigh to hold that office. Today Raleigh is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state, and as the challenges and issues facing the City of Oaks evolved over the years, so did McFarlane. Now she is known as a mayor who was friendly to business and development. McFarlane argues that city council members need to recognize that with thousands of new people moving into the city each month, sensible development and growth is necessary to maintain a high quality of life in the region.

Host Frank Stasio talks to the former mayor about her time in office, how politics have changed and her plans for the future.
 

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
