-
Nancy McFarlane has seen a lot of changes in Raleigh in her 12 years on the City Council. She was first elected in 2007, just before the recession slowed…
-
Nancy McFarlane has seen a lot of changes in Raleigh in her 12 years on the City Council. She was first elected in 2007, just before the recession slowed…
-
Raleigh's mayor says she will not run for another term. Independent Nancy McFarlane's fourth term in office expires later this year. In a farewell video,…
-
Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane and Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Jessica Holmes delivered the state of the city and county address at a…
-
As Raleigh tries to appeal to Amazon for its new headquarters, an LGBTQ rights group is pushing the company to look elsewhere. The campaign called "No…
-
The man who finished second in the race for Raleigh mayor wants a runoff vote.Charles Francis told reporters Sunday he wants a runoff with Mayor Nancy…
-
State officials voted unanimously Tuesday morning to sell the Dorothea Dix Hospital campus to the City of Raleigh for $52 million. This deal is more than…
-
The state has released new documents about negotiations to sell the Dorothea Dix Hospital Campus to Raleigh. While an agreement looks close the two…
-
Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane has asked her staff to look for vacant commercial space that she might recommend for recreational development. McFarlane…
-
Raleigh voters have elected the city's first new mayor in a decade-- City Council member Nancy McFarlane.McFarlane beat Billie Redmond and Randall…