The State of Things

Sleeper Agents, UFOs And Conspiracy At The Top: The Cinematic History Of Unfounded Doubt And Fear

Warning: This film is not fiction. It is the shocking truth about the coming apocalypse and the events that have led up to it.
Drift Distribution
/

Who really killed JFK? Why does the water taste funny? What goes on at Area 51? Paranoia is justified in movie classics about nefarious plots reaching to the highest levels of government, church or corporation. Many are allegories, others play upon our wildest fantasies, while some are true-to-life depictions of historical events.

On this edition of Movies on the Radio, host Frank Stasio is joined by film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes to discuss listeners' favorite movies about conspiracies and cover-ups. Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University and a fellow at the National Humanities Center. She will co-host "Science in the Movies: Space on the Silver Screen" at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 and co-host "Screening Race: 16mm Films of the 1960s and 1970s" on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. Boyes is the film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art and the curator of the MovieDiva series. She will host screenings of "Victims of Sin" on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. at the North Carolina Museum of Art and "Music and Lyrics" at the Carolina Theatre of Durham on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.
 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT MovieConspiracyMarsha GordonLaura BoyesMovies On The RadioJFK assasinationUFOs
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
