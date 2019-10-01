Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Hayes Expected To Plead Guilty, New Maps Challenged, Media Sues For Voter Records

Former North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes will plead guilty to charges that he lied to FBI agents.

Hayes and three other men were indicted last spring for attempting to  bribe state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey with $2 million in campaign funds. Hayes could face up to six months in prison. WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii joins host Frank Stasio with an update and explains how this guilty plea may impact the other defendants indicted in the case.

Tiberii will also share the latest on the newly redrawn legislative maps. State Democrats are contesting 19 House districts claiming they are still heavily partisan in favor of Republicans. And a new gerrymandering lawsuit filed last week calls for new Congressional district maps before the 2020 election. The National Redistricting Foundation alleges extreme partisanship in how maps were drawn in 13 districts. Plus, a coalition of media outlets is suing North Carolina election officials for public voter data connected to a federal voter fraud probe. Tiberii joins Frank Stasio for an update on these and other news in state politics.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNCPOLGerrymanderingJeff TiberiiRobin Hayesvoter fraud
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
