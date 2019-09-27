Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Irene Kelley Celebrates Tradition And Family In Her Latest Album

Kelley leaning against a counter in a TV repair shop.
Courtesy of Irene Kelley

Irene Kelley has been a force on Nashville’s Music Row for decades. She spent 20 years writing or co-writing hit songs for country artists like Ricky Skaggs and Loretta Lynn. But at the same time she was quietly working on her career as a performer.

Earlier this year Kelley released “Benny’s TV Repair,” a record full of personal songs that recall simpler times. The album is the namesake of her father Benny, a hard-working man who had a big influence on her musical tastes. She joins host Frank Stasio at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in downtown Raleigh to perform music from the album and to talk about her career. Her daughter Justyna Kelley performs with her in studio. Kelley is in Raleigh for the seventh annual World of Bluegrass festival in Raleigh. Kelley performs at the World of Bluegrass Street Fest on Hargett Street in downtown Raleigh on Friday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBluegrass MusicBluegrassIrene KelleyJustyna KelleyWorld of BluegrassIBMASOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio