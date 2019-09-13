Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Honey Magpie On Making It As Independent Musicians In The 21st Century

The three women of band Honey Magpie play their respective instruments.
Conor Makepeace
/
Courtesy of Honey Magpie
Honey Magpie is a folk trio based in Chapel Hill. From left: Rachael Hurwitz, Kati Moore, and Pippa Hoover.

Singer-songwriter Rachael Hurwitz struggled to make it as a musician in New York City. She eventually decided to head south in search of a more encouraging culture.

On her way down to North Carolina, Hurwitz put out an ask for bandmates on Craigslist, an online haven for eager musicians. Pippa Hoover quickly responded to the post, and soon after Honey Magpie had their first rehearsal in Hurwitz’s laundry room. The folk group released their second album in July, supported by crowdfunding. Rachael Hurwitz and Pippa Hoover perform live and talk with host Frank Stasio about new ways for independent musicians to seek out and redefine success in the age of social media.

The group plays a benefit concert for the Bahamas at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro. They open for the Paperhand Puppet Intervention at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Forest Theater in Chapel Hill. Honey Magpie is also performing for Bugfest on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 5:30 at the main stage on Jones Street in Raleigh.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Live MusicHoney MagpiePippa HooverRachael HurwitzIndie folkFolkIndependent MusicKati MooreCello
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Josie Taris
Josie Taris left her home in Fayetteville in 2014 to study journalism at Northwestern University. There, she took a class called Journalism of Empathy and found her passion in audio storytelling. She hopes every story she produces challenges the audience's preconceptions of the world. After spending the summer of 2018 working in communications for a Chicago nonprofit, she decided to come home to work for the station she grew up listening to. When she's not working, Josie is likely rooting for the Chicago Cubs or petting every dog she passes on the street.
See stories by Josie Taris
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio