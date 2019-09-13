Honey Magpie On Making It As Independent Musicians In The 21st Century

Singer-songwriter Rachael Hurwitz struggled to make it as a musician in New York City. She eventually decided to head south in search of a more encouraging culture.

On her way down to North Carolina, Hurwitz put out an ask for bandmates on Craigslist, an online haven for eager musicians. Pippa Hoover quickly responded to the post, and soon after Honey Magpie had their first rehearsal in Hurwitz’s laundry room. The folk group released their second album in July, supported by crowdfunding. Rachael Hurwitz and Pippa Hoover perform live and talk with host Frank Stasio about new ways for independent musicians to seek out and redefine success in the age of social media.

The group plays a benefit concert for the Bahamas at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro. They open for the Paperhand Puppet Intervention at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Forest Theater in Chapel Hill. Honey Magpie is also performing for Bugfest on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 5:30 at the main stage on Jones Street in Raleigh.