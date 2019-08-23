‘Lez Dance’: Loamlands’ Sophomore Album Is A Tribute To Southern Queerness

Durham-based, local legend Kym Register, who performs as Loamlands, returns this summer with their sophomore album “Lez Dance.”

Register’s band Loamlands became a solo act after Will Hackney left the project, which made room for Register to take total creative control. The album delves into themes of identity and personal relationships under the umbrella of queer Southern folk. Register is gender nonbinary and uses “Lez Dance” to confront internalized homophobia. They channel artists like Soni Wolf and k.d. lang to honor the queer musicians who came before them. Minimal instrumentation on the album puts Register’s voice at the center of every track.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Register about the creative process behind producing their first solo work. Loamlands will join Lee Baines III and The Glory Fires on tour in October starting at Register’s bar The Pinhook in downtown Durham on October 17. They will also be performing at Durham pride on September 28.