We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. On this episode, Loamlands founder and…
Durham-based, local legend Kym Register, who performs as Loamlands, returns this summer with their sophomore album “Lez Dance.”Register’s band Loamlands…
The Pinhook in Durham has won local awards for being the best gay bar in the Triangle, but it is not actually a gay bar. The music venue and bar is an…
Kym Register and Will Hackney are Loamlands, a folk-rock band whose often dark lyrics focus on local stories like urban development in Durham and…
Midtown Dickens' Kym Register and Catherine Edgerton have been friends since they were 16. They started making music together, even though they could…
