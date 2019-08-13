Thou Shall Not Pass: The North Carolina Budget Stalemate

More than 40 days have gone by since the North Carolina budget was supposed to be enacted. Since the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, negotiations between Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Roy Cooper have barely budged. Cooper vetoed the latest Republican House budget citing low pay increases for teachers and the absence of Medicaid expansion.

House Republicans want to see a budget that includes more corporate tax cuts, and GOP leaders, led by Senate leader Phil Berger, say Cooper has hijacked the budget with his call for expanded Medicaid. Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the budget stalemate and what it will take to see progress in spending plan negotiations. Tiberii also provides a lookahead to upcoming special elections in the 3rd and 9th Congressional Districts. Both elections are slated for Tuesday, Sept. 10.

