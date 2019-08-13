Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Thou Shall Not Pass: The North Carolina Budget Stalemate

LB.jpg
www.ncleg.net
/
NC General Assembly

More than 40 days have gone by since the North Carolina budget was supposed to be enacted. Since the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, negotiations between Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Roy Cooper have barely budged. Cooper vetoed the latest Republican House budget citing low pay increases for teachers and the absence of Medicaid expansion.

House Republicans want to see a budget that includes more corporate tax cuts, and GOP leaders, led by Senate leader Phil Berger, say Cooper has hijacked the budget with his call for expanded Medicaid. Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the budget stalemate and what it will take to see progress in spending plan negotiations. Tiberii also provides a lookahead to upcoming special elections in the 3rd and 9th Congressional Districts. Both elections are slated for Tuesday, Sept. 10.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNC BudgetMedicaidJeff TiberiiSpecial Election3rd Congressional District9th Congressional District
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories