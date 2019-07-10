Famed Architect Phil Freelon Leaves A Legacy in Durham And Beyond

Renowned architect Phil Freelon has died after a three year battle with ALS.

The Freelon family made the announcement yesterday on the NorthStar Church of the Arts Facebook page, an arts center spearheaded by Freelon and his wife Grammy award-nominated jazz singer Nnenna Freelon. Phil Freelon is best remembered as the lead architect for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

A long-time member of the Durham community, Freelon has left his footprint across North Carolina with credits that include design for the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and four buildings at North Carolina Central University. Freelon is survived by his wife, his sons Deen and Pierce and daughter Maya.

WUNC Race and Southern Culture reporter Leoneda Inge joins guest host Anita Rao to share Freelon’s achievements and contributions.

