Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Dems Divided, Trump’s Defiant, And Biden Makes His Bid

Joe Biden
Jeff Tiberii
/

With the release of the Mueller report, some Democrats are calling for Congress to begin impeachment proceedings. Several Democratic presidential candidates have gone on record to say they support impeachment including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass).

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi warns they should proceed with caution, and like some presidential hopefuls, asserts that more investigation needs to be done. President Donald Trump said he is opposed to current and former White House providing testimony to Congress and told the Washington Post with the release of the Mueller report there is no need for Congress to continue interviewing White House aides. Vice-President Joe Biden made his run for president official this week. Polls may have him leading the pack among Democrats, but how with this older, moderate, white male Democrat fair with a party that has become increasingly female, less homogenous and more left leaning? Political Junkie Ken Rudin tackles the biggest stories of the week when he joins host Frank Stasio.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe Political JunkieKen Rudinnational politicsPolitical Junkie
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio