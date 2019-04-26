Dems Divided, Trump’s Defiant, And Biden Makes His Bid

With the release of the Mueller report, some Democrats are calling for Congress to begin impeachment proceedings. Several Democratic presidential candidates have gone on record to say they support impeachment including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass).

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi warns they should proceed with caution, and like some presidential hopefuls, asserts that more investigation needs to be done. President Donald Trump said he is opposed to current and former White House providing testimony to Congress and told the Washington Post with the release of the Mueller report there is no need for Congress to continue interviewing White House aides. Vice-President Joe Biden made his run for president official this week. Polls may have him leading the pack among Democrats, but how with this older, moderate, white male Democrat fair with a party that has become increasingly female, less homogenous and more left leaning? Political Junkie Ken Rudin tackles the biggest stories of the week when he joins host Frank Stasio.