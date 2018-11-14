Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Why Isn’t NC’s Poultry Industry Investigating Biogas?

On Tuesday another hog nuisance lawsuit opened in federal court featuring neighbors of a swine farm in Sampson County who complained of smells and noise among other nuisances. These nuisance lawsuits have drawn lots of public attention to the issues of hog waste management.

Smithfield Foods recently announced its plan to cover and capture gas from thousands of hog manure pits around the nation, including many in North Carolina. But experts warn against expecting similar promises from the state’s other giant industry: poultry.

Poultry waste does not create the same environmental problems as swine waste, but it still poses some risks. Southeast Energy News reporter Elizabeth Ouzts examined the differences in swine and poultry waste management to find out why the two industries have different reactions to biogas and other alternative energy solutions. She shares her reporting with host Frank Stasio.

