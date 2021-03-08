-
Flood-prone counties in eastern North Carolina, already home to vast swine farms, have seen massive growth in the size and volume of industrial-scale…
Clean drinking water is a human right according to a 2010 United Nations declaration. But recent incidents throughout North Carolina raise questions about…
On Tuesday another hog nuisance lawsuit opened in federal court featuring neighbors of a swine farm in Sampson County who complained of smells and noise…
A major pork producer in North Carolina will address the industry's vulnerability to climate change. The move has won praise from one environmental…
North Carolina’s pork industry has been in the spotlight since a jury awarded tens of millions to 10 people living close to one Eastern North Carolina hog…
A federal jury awarded more than $50 million in damages to 10 neighbors of a 15,000-head hog operation in Eastern North Carolina. The residents said the…
