Hog Farming

-
A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a 2018 jury verdict that led to awarding monetary damages to neighbors of a North Carolina industrial hog…
-
Flood-prone counties in eastern North Carolina, already home to vast swine farms, have seen massive growth in the size and volume of industrial-scale…
-
Lack of reliable high-speed internet access is a persistent problem in rural North Carolina, but small broadband companies are springing up across the…
-
On Tuesday another hog nuisance lawsuit opened in federal court featuring neighbors of a swine farm in Sampson County who complained of smells and noise…
-
On Tuesday another hog nuisance lawsuit opened in federal court featuring neighbors of a swine farm in Sampson County who complained of smells and noise…
-
Do large-scale hog farms make their neighbors sick? A new study from Duke University researchers show residents who live close to industrial hog farms…
-
Do large-scale hog farms make their neighbors sick? A new study from Duke University researchers show residents who live close to industrial hog farms…
-
Last week a federal jury awarded more than $470 million to six neighbors of a hog farm operation in Pender County, North Carolina following a nuisance…
-
Last week a federal jury awarded more than $470 million to six neighbors of a hog farm operation in Pender County, North Carolina following a nuisance…
-
North Carolina’s pork industry has been in the spotlight since a jury awarded tens of millions to 10 people living close to one Eastern North Carolina hog…