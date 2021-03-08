-
On Tuesday another hog nuisance lawsuit opened in federal court featuring neighbors of a swine farm in Sampson County who complained of smells and noise…
As more alternative fuel vehicles take to the roadways, North Carolina is working to prepare first responders how to react when they're part of an…
The Frontier Research Center at UNC-Chapel Hill has built a system that converts solar energy into fuel, so power can be used even after the sun sets. The…