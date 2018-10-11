Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Climate Change Experts Planning For A Planet In Flux

Credit: NASA

Asheville may be tucked away in the mountains, but it is quickly building a reputation as “climate city,” a home for researchers, scientific entrepreneurs and nonprofit and governmental organizations working to address climate change.

Host Frank Stasio invites three of those experts to share the undeniable data behind climate change and how it connects to recent weather events, like Tropical Storm Michael and Hurricane Florence. They also discuss storm categorization, developing shorelines, and how humans will feel the impact of a warming planet.

Robert Young is the director of the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines, a joint Duke University/Western Carolina University venture, and professor of coastal geology at Western Carolina University; Eileen Shea is senior climate policy advisor at CASE Consultants International in Asheville who worked for 25 years as a climate scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; Jennifer Runkle is an environmental epidemiologist studying population vulnerability to climate change at the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies. Shea presents at the panel discussion “Where Building Science Meets Climate Science” at The Collider in Asheville on Nov. 1-2.

 

Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
