The State of Things

Is The Partnership Between American Universities And The Public Broken?

American universities are designed to educate students while also responding to a public need. The research and innovation that stems from those schools is meant to lift up communities and the nation as a whole.

But former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill chancellor Holden Thorp along with UNC-CH professor Buck Goldstein think that partnership between American colleges and the public is experiencing fundamental flaws. They point to what they say are unsustainable costs of running the schools and high burden on students for tuition costs as signs of that breakdown.

Their new book is a response and a prescription for those flaws. It’s called “Our Higher Calling: Rebuilding the Partnership between America and Its Colleges and Universities” (The University of North Carolina Press/ 2018). Host Frank Stasio speaks with Thorp, the current provost of Washington University in St. Louis and former UNC-CH chancellor, and Goldstein, university entrepreneur in residence and a professor of the practice in the department of economics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Thorp and Goldstein will be at the Genome Sciences building on UNC-CH campus on Monday, October 8 at 5 p.m. Their previous event planned for September 17 has been rescheduled to this later date due to Hurricane Florence

Holden Thorp Buck Goldstein Higher Education College Universities
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
See stories by Frank Stasio
