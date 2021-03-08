-
American universities are designed to educate students while also responding to a public need. The research and innovation that stems from those schools…
-
American universities are designed to educate students while also responding to a public need. The research and innovation that stems from those schools…
-
In North Carolina, all public schools are required to grade students on a seven-point scale. That means you get an A if you score between a 93 and 100,…
-
Senator Kay Hagan (D-NC) says she's co-sponsoring a bill that would prohibit colleges from using federal grants for their advertising budgets. Sen. Hagan…
-
Eleven colleges and universities, big and small, public and private, are teaming up today to form the Eastern North Carolina Consortium for Higher…