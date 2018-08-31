Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Can Stories Save Lives? A New UNC Project Aims To Find Out

Image for stories to save lives
Southern Oral History Program
/
Center for the Study of the American South

Cardiologist Dr. Ross Simpson has spent years studying premature sudden death. He investigates why people between the ages of 18-64 with no pre-existing conditions are dying in North Carolina. 

And while he was able to learn quite a bit about their bodies and medical history, he knew very little about their day-to-day lives and behavior. So, he decided to look outside the box for answers. He called up oral historian Rachel Seidman, and that phone call launched the new collaborative research initiative “Stories to Save Lives.” It is a partnership between the Southern Oral History Program and a group of healthcare professionals that brings the methods of oral history interviews to the field of healthcare. This qualitative data aims to illuminate how North Carolinians think about and act on their health concerns and how they interface with the medical system. It could also bridge knowledge gaps and shape public policy.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the initiative with Dr. Ross Simpson, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at the UNC School of Medicine who is a project leader for SUDDEN, a research program investigating sudden death in adults. He also talks with Rachel Seidman, director of the Southern Oral History Program and adjunct assistant professor of history and women’s and gender studies at UNC-Chapel Hill.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSouthern Oral History ProgramRachel SeidmanRoss SimpsonUNC School of MedecineHealthcareRural HealthOral HistoryUNC-Chapel Hill
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio