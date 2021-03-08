-
Writer E. Patrick Johnson was hesitant to collect the stories of queer black Southern women. He is a cisgender gay black man, and the divide between the…
The Southern Oral History Program is guided by the philosophy that “you don’t have to be famous for your life to be history.” Since 1973, it has collected…
Cardiologist Dr. Ross Simpson has spent years studying premature sudden death. He investigates why people between the ages of 18-64 with no pre-existing…
A record number of women are running for public office this year for positions ranging from state legislators to governors and members of Congress.…
High Point University history professor Paul Ringel wanted to give his students a lesson in local history that took them beyond traditional sources and…
