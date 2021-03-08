UNC School of Medecine

-
Cardiologist Dr. Ross Simpson has spent years studying premature sudden death. He investigates why people between the ages of 18-64 with no pre-existing…
-
Cardiologist Dr. Ross Simpson has spent years studying premature sudden death. He investigates why people between the ages of 18-64 with no pre-existing…
-
Pricking your finger and meticulously checking your blood sugar could no longer be the only way people with diabetes handle the disease. Researches from…
-
It’s not often that you get the chance to interview your personal hero on the day you become a doctor, but yesterday, I got to do just that. Minutes after…
-
A Washington non-profit group says North Carolina ranks high in stopping infectious diseases. The Trust for America's Health released a report on a…
-
Warning: This segment contains a story about sexual violence.More than 100 million Americans experience chronic pain. And although that’s more than the…
-
Warning: This segment contains a story about sexual violence.More than 100 million Americans experience chronic pain. And although that’s more than the…
-
The UNC School of Medicine has a new laboratory designed to prepare students and faculty to perform eye surgery. The university received a donation of…