The State of Things

After The Fall: Reaction And Follow Up To The Toppling Of Silent Sam

People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.

Silent Sam fell to the ground Monday night, breaking through the dirt around its pedestal. Protesters cheered, and police, for the most part, looked on as protesters kicked the statue and captured photos of the controversial Confederate symbol. 

The after-effects of the toppling continue to reverberate through academic and political spheres around the state. The University of North Carolina System President Margaret Spellings and Chairman of the Board of Governors Harry Smith have promised a full criminal investigation of the events.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the North Carolina Historical Commission called for three confederate monuments on state Capitol grounds in Raleigh to stay in place. Last year, Gov. Roy Cooper called for the relocation of the monuments. WUNC Managing Editor Dave DeWitt speaks with host Frank Stasio about the ramifications of Silent Sam’s removal and possible consequences for protestors involved.

