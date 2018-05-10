Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Home Filled With 1,200 Miniature Buildings In Hillsborough Captures History

In Steven Burke and Randy Campbell’s Hillsborough home, 1,200 miniature buildings are on display. The extensive collection of American folk art buildings represent everything from movie theatres, to gas stations, to family homes, and they reflect a wide swath of American architecture.
A new short documentary film called “Rendered Small” by directors Marsha Gordon and Louis Cherry takes an intimate look at the collection and its collectors. The film examines how Burke and Campbell’s relationship and life has been shaped by living among the art. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Burke, Gordon and Cherry about the filmmaking process. “Rendered Small” screens Friday, May 11 at 8:30 p.m. in Raleigh at the Bicentennial Plaza near the North Carolina Museum of History as part of the Longleaf Film Festival

 

