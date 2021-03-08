-
In Steven Burke and Randy Campbell’s Hillsborough home, 1,200 miniature buildings are on display. The extensive collection of American folk art buildings…
The Southern Folklife Collection at UNC-Chapel Hill has grown to contain more than half a million items, including sound recordings, moving images,…
As a native to Durham, Jim Lee has always had a knack for looking in places others often miss. His newest exhibit, Spectives, gives his audience a…
