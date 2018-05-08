Number Of Refugees Resettled In North Carolina Plummets

The Trump administration’s new refugee restrictions have drastically cut the rate of refugees arriving in the United States and in North Carolina. In 2016, more than 3,000 refugees were resettled in the state. In 2017 there were fewer than 2,000 – the lowest rate in at least a decade. With the new stricter federal vetting policies in place, North Carolina is set to admit fewer than 900 refugees by the end of 2018.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC data reporter Jason deBruyn about the sharp drop and about the story of one refugee family that is left in limbo.



