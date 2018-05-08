NC Police Departments Are Buying Drones, How Should They Use Them?

Across North Carolina, police departments in urban and rural areas are getting into the drone game. A statewide de facto moratorium on law enforcement drone use ended in 2015. Since then the technology has become more affordable and police departments are purchasing the aerial tools for a range of reasons – from chasing down suspects to showing off to kids at community events.

Carolina Public Press Managing Editor Frank Taylor joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the many ethical and legal questions that arise as police use drones, including whether drones violate Fourth Amendment rights.



