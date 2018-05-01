Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

What The $50M Hog Nuisance Decision Means For Future Lawsuits

photo of a brown lagoon, farm buildings in the background
Bob Nichols
/
USDA

A federal jury awarded more than $50 million in damages to 10 neighbors of a 15,000-head hog operation in Eastern North Carolina. The residents said the stench and noise from the hog farm made living in their rural homes unenjoyable.

Host Frank Stasio speaks about the significance of the case with Michelle Nowlin, clinical professor of law at Duke University and supervising attorney for the Environmental Law and Policy Clinic. She says the landmark decision paves the way for a slew of upcoming suits against Chinese-owned Murphy-Brown/Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork producer. 

 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMichelle NowlinEnvironmental LawDuke’s Nicholas School of the EnvironmentHog FarmingHog WasteSmithfield Foods
