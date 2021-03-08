Smithfield Foods

-
A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a 2018 jury verdict that led to awarding monetary damages to neighbors of a North Carolina industrial hog…
-
North Carolina's attorney general can keep distributing millions of dollars paid by the world's largest pork producer as environmental grants after a…
-
A major pork producer in North Carolina will address the industry's vulnerability to climate change. The move has won praise from one environmental…
-
Do large-scale hog farms make their neighbors sick? A new study from Duke University researchers show residents who live close to industrial hog farms…
-
-
The federal judge who's managing a series of North Carolina lawsuits accusing the world's largest pork company of creating nuisances for rural neighbors…
-
Last week a federal jury awarded more than $470 million to six neighbors of a hog farm operation in Pender County, North Carolina following a nuisance…
-
-
A federal jury decided Friday that the world's largest pork producer should pay $473.5 million to neighbors of three North Carolina industrial-scale hog…
-
North Carolina’s pork industry has been in the spotlight since a jury awarded tens of millions to 10 people living close to one Eastern North Carolina hog…