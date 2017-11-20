Does The Military Do Enough For Veterans With Mental Health Issues?

When service members are discharged from the military, the degree to which they can receive benefits from Veterans Affairs depends largely on their characterization of service.

There are five categories ranging from "honorable" to "dishonorable" discharge. For service members who receive "other than honorable,""bad conduct,"and "dishonorable," mental health care options are limited.

This was the case for Devin Kelley, who killed 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas earlier this month. Kelley received a “bad conduct” designation after he was courtmartialed for domestic assault in 2012.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Carson Frame, military and veterans issues reporter for Texas Public Radio and correspondent for the American Homefront Project, about veterans' access to mental health care with the VA.