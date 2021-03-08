American Homefront

-
COVID-19 Vaccines Are Voluntary In The Military. Fort Bragg Leaders Are Hoping More Soldiers Get Them.Base leaders say fewer than half of the soldiers who qualify for the vaccine have decided to get it. The Army has rolled out a campaign to persuade them.
Army leaders concede that a program designed to eliminate sexual harassment and abuse has not achieved its goal. So the 18th Airborne Corps held a ...
The Marine Corps established Wounded Warrior Battalions to aid troops with the worst mental and physical injuries. But Marines in the battalions who are...
Though President Biden signed an executive order allowing transgender people to serve in the military, would-be recruits are waiting for the Pentagon to...
The pandemic has forced some veteran-owned businesses to close. But other veteran entrepreneurs say their military experience has helped them withstand...
New federal laws seek to improve mental health care for veterans and their families. But advocates say it will take time for local communities to feel...
Retired Four-Star Army Gen. Lloyd Austin will be the first Black U.S. secretary of defense. Host Leoneda Inge talks about what this historic appointment…
North Carolina is among more than a dozen states that have called up the National Guard to help at vaccination sites, and Joe Biden may mobilize Guard…
A VA Inspector General's report has found that the agency improperly denied benefits to thousands of veterans who couldn't see a doctor during the...
Months of physical distancing and pandemic anxiety has been especially tough on veterans who were already dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder...