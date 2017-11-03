Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Yasmin Levy Pours Passion Into Sephardic Songs

Soho Artists
Israeli artist Yasmin Levy sings in Spanish, Hebrew, and Ladino, an ancient Judeo-Spanish language.

Yasmin Levy is an acclaimed Israeli artist known for her twist on Sephardic songs. The musical tradition came from her father who recorded and preserved folk songs in Ladino, a Judeo-Spanish language that emerged in the territories of the ancient Ottoman Empire after Jews were exiled from Spain in 1492.

Today Levy performs these traditional songs and infuses them with flamenco and her signature doses of passion and melancholy. She speaks with host Frank Stasio about the pushback she has received for promoting and breaking boundaries of the traditional music.

Yasmin Levy performs on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. at Duke's Reynolds Industries Theatre in Durham. Her show is a production of Duke Performances. 

The State of ThingsYasmin LevySephardimLadinoSpanishIsraelWorld MusicFlamencoThe State of ThingsSephardic
