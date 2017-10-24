Bringing The World Home To You

Is The UNC Board Of Governors Getting Political?

Photo: UNC Board of Governors Chair Louis Bisette and UNC President Margaret Spellings
Jorge Valencia
/
WUNC
The University of North Carolina's Board of Governors has been caught in a number of controversies as of late.

 The University of North Carolina’s Board of Governors has been caught up in a number of controversies this year. 

In September the board voted to ban the UNC Center for Civil Rights from launching new lawsuits. That same week a letter signed by 15 board members that criticized UNC System President Margaret Spellings came to public attention. In it board members discussed what they considered her mishandling of protests of the Silent Sam Confederate monument on the Chapel Hill campus. Now the board has launched a task force to look at the budget and staffing of UNC general administration.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Lisa Philip, WUNC education reporter and Dave Dewitt, WUNC managing editor, about the increasing involvement of the board in the management of the school. 

