Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

In Two Bestselling Novels, Hardscrabble Women Beat The Odds

wpman.png
Courtesy of Christina Baker Kline
/

Christina Baker Kline sold nearly four million copies of her novel “Orphan Train” (HarperCollins/2013). The book imagined the story of Vivian, a 91-year-old woman who had been shipped west to foster care as a child. 

The book uses Vivian’s story to reveal the hidden history of the orphan train movement, which sent abandoned, homeless or parentless children to mostly midwestern families. Through a surprising relationship with a troubled teen, readers see how Vivian overcame a raw deal with resilience and resolve. In her latest novel “A Piece of the World” (HarperCollins/2017), Baker Kline provides a similar imagining of Christina Olson, the real-life subject of Andrew Wyeth’s celebrated painting “Christina’s World,” which currently hangs in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Like Vivian, Christina has been dealt a hand that leaves much to be desired in life: she suffers from a degenerative disease that leaves her crippled. But she too is irrepressible in the face of her fate and finds special meaning and opportunity in an unlikely relationship with the charming young painter, for whom she becomes a muse and companion.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Christina Baker Kline about her own inspiration and about the hardy women she writes about. Baker Kline speaks at a ticketed event benefiting the Durham Literacy Center on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

 
 at 21c Museum Hotel in Durham. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsChristina Baker Kline'Orphan Train''A Piece of the World'21C Museum HotelDUrham Literacy Center
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio