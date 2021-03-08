DUrham Literacy Center

-
Jimmy Santiago Baca is a poet whose rough and tumble early life is now the backbone of his work. He was born in the Southwest, where he was abandoned by…
Christina Baker Kline sold nearly four million copies of her novel “Orphan Train” (HarperCollins/2013). The book imagined the story of Vivian, a…
