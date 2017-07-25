Audio Under The Stars Brings Celestial Storytime To Adults

Listening to audio is something we often do alone, whether it is in the car on the way to or from work or through a set of earbuds during an evening run. But people in Durham have another option for listening to audio stories with an event series called "Audio Under The Stars,” which gives adults permission to partake in their own kind of storytime. The events take place summer evenings on the lawn of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University. The series is now in it's fourth season.

Host Anita Rao speaks with co-founders of “Audio Under The Stars” Elizabeth Friend and Jenny March, Rao also speaks with audio story producer Trish Tolbert about the editorial challenges of telling surprising stories and about a new initiative to create an incubator for locally produced audio stories.

The next “Audio Under the Stars” event focuses on the theme “Deception” and takes place at the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University in Durham on Friday July 28th at 8 p.m.

NOTE: The event has been postponed until August 4 at 8 p.m. due to weather.