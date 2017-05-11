Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Senate Unveils Budget Featuring $600 Million Boost For Education

State Senate chamber
Dave DeWitt
/
WUNC
N.C. General Assembly

The North Carolina Senate released their $22.9 billion spending plan earlier this week. The budget has significant implications for the state’s education system. It shifts how teacher raises are allocated and proposes a $600 million increase in education spending.

 

The budget also sets aside $150 million for victims of Hurricane Matthew. The storm devastated areas in central and eastern North Carolina last fall. Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii and WUNC education reporter Jess Clark about the proposed budget.

 

