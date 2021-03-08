Jess Clark

-
The North Carolina Senate released their $22.9 billion spending plan earlier this week. The budget has significant implications for the state’s education…
A new bill in the North Carolina Legislature proposes changing the juvenile penal system to raise the age of adult prosecution for most offenses. The…
On Saturday, women and their supporters took to the streets of Washington, DC and other cities around the world to voice their opposition to incoming…
More than half of the state budget is spent on public education.In the latest budget adjustments, state lawmakers approved an average 4.7 percent raise…
More than 100 demonstrators interrupted the UNC Board of Governors meeting today in Chapel Hill. They were there to protest the hiring of Margaret…
