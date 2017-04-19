Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Dystopian Films

6349796608_bcf2ddd7d3_z__1_.jpg
Joe Wolf
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Dystopian films take viewers to cities in the sky and barren, post-apocalyptic landscapes. They explore futuristic universes while also tapping into the darker side of the human condition. 

In this episode of "Movies on the Radio," listeners discuss their favorite dystopian films. Host Frank Stasio talks with experts Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about how dystopian art emerges from societal reaction to politics and government.

Laura Boyes will host a screening of the 1930 Film "King of Jazz" at Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. 

And on May 5, you can catch Marsha Gordon at a special screening of The Big Red One at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh. 

Here are some of the films discussed in today's show:
Fahrenheit 451, 1966 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0PwQOr53SA

La Jetée, 1962

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgC7Eh355E4

Death Race 2000, 1975
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jp5FUoa4K7c

The Lobster, 2015
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TR_NcqD-Gfs

Plastic China, 2017
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJcTszW4TbM

Dystopian Films Movies On The Radio Marsha Gordon North Carolina State University Laura Boyes North Carolina Museum Of Art Dystopia
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
